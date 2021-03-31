UrduPoint.com
Boeing, Alaska Airlines Finalize Order For 737 MAX Jets

Boeing and Alaska Airlines announced on Wednesday the companies have completed an agreement for 23 737-9 airplanes and 15 options

SAN FRANCISCO, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2021 ) :) -- Boeing and Alaska Airlines announced on Wednesday the companies have completed an agreement for 23 737-9 airplanes and 15 options.

With this agreement, the carrier's 737 MAX order book, including options and lease commitments, stands at 120 airplanes, the announcement said.

Alaska Airlines received its first 737-9 in January and began revenue service on March 1. Its second 737-9 entered service on March 18, with two additional 737-9s scheduled to begin revenue service next week, Boeing said.

Alaska Airlines, a longtime Boeing 737 operator, placed an order for 32 737-9 jets in 2012 as part of its fleet modernization program. The 737-9 will use 20 percent less fuel and reduce emissions by 20 percent per seat compared to the airplanes it replaces, according to Boeing.

This deal was first announced in December 2020 as a commitment. The airline said the deal moves the company toward an all-Boeing mainline fleet that will "enhance the guest experience, improve operational performance and support the company's growth."

