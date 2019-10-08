UrduPoint.com
Boeing Almost Halved Commercial Plane Sales In January-September

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 08th October 2019 | 11:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2019) Boeing almost halved sales of commercial planes from January to September of this year compared to a year ago, according to a press release published Tuesday.

The US aerospace giant sold only 302 planes, down 47 percent from the same period last year. Sales of the Boeing 737, for instance, were down to 118 from 407 in the first nine months of 2018.

The company delivered 63 commercial aircraft in the third quarter, a slump of 67 percent from the year before. Sales of Boeing 737 fell to five jets from 138 planes sold in the third quarter of 2018.

The aircraft maker was hurt by the fallout from crashes of two Boeing 737 MAX airliners within a six-month period that killed a total of 346 people and was linked to a software glitch. This led to the grounding of the MAX fleet in the United States and other countries.

