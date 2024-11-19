Open Menu

Boeing Announces Almost 2,200 Layoffs At Historic Sites

Umer Jamshaid Published November 19, 2024 | 11:30 AM

New York, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2024) The US aviation giant Boeing sent out its first redundancy notifications on Monday as part of a previously announced plan to cut its global workforce by 10 percent.

Boeing intends to cut almost 2,200 jobs in the US state of Washington, which is home to many of its oldest factories, according to a statement released Monday.

Companies in the United States are required by law to submit a "WARN" notice (Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification) to local authorities 60 days before any layoffs.

In its notice, Boeing said it expects to start laying people off permanently starting December 20. A total of 2,199 people will be affected.

The group has been plagued by production quality problems, and has just endured a strike lasting more than 50 days that paralyzed two crucial factories.

On October 12, Boeing unveiled plans to reduce its global workforce by 10 percent over the coming months, without giving any further details.

Boeing's employees numbered some 170,000 people at the end of last year, with close to 67,000 of them in Washington state, where the company was founded and where it produces its best-selling 737 line of aircraft, along with the 777, 767 and several military planes.

Its plants in Renton and Everett, located near Seattle, were recently hit by a strike involving more than 33,000 members of the local branch of the International Association of Machinists (IAM), who were negotiating over pay and work conditions.

"As previously announced, we are adjusting our workforce levels to align with our financial reality and a more focused set of priorities," a company spokesperson told AFP.

According to Boeing, most of the employees receiving redundancy notices this week will leave the company in mid-January. Benefits and health insurance will continue to be paid for up to three months after that.

According to WARN notices on Monday, the aviation giant also intends to lay off 50 staff in Oregon and 63 in Colorado.

In South Carolina, where the 787 Dreamliner factory is located, 220 people are expected to lose their jobs in January.

Boeing employs thousands of workers across these three locations.

The engineers' union SPEEA (Society of Professional Engineering Employees in Aerospace) was notified on Thursday evening that 438 of its members were to be laid off, according to a spokesman.

The union has more than 19,000 members across the United States, around 16,500 of whom work for Boeing.

