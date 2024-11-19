Boeing Announces Almost 2,200 Layoffs At Historic Sites
Sumaira FH Published November 19, 2024 | 01:50 PM
New York, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2024) The US aviation giant Boeing sent out its first redundancy notifications on Monday as part of a previously announced plan to cut its global workforce by 10 percent.
Boeing intends to cut almost 2,200 jobs in the US state of Washington, which is home to many of its oldest factories, according to a statement released Monday.
Companies in the United States are required by law to submit a "WARN" notice (Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification) to local authorities 60 days before any layoffs.
In its notice, Boeing said it expects to start laying people off permanently starting December 20. A total of 2,199 people will be affected.
The group has been plagued by production quality problems, and has just endured a strike lasting more than 50 days that paralyzed two crucial factories.
