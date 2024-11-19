Boeing Announces Almost 2,200 Layoffs At Historic Sites
Faizan Hashmi Published November 19, 2024 | 10:36 PM
The US aviation giant Boeing sent out its first redundancy notifications on Monday as part of a previously announced plan to cut its global workforce by 10 percent
New York, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2024) The US aviation giant Boeing sent out its first redundancy notifications on Monday as part of a previously announced plan to cut its global workforce by 10 percent.
Boeing intends to cut almost 2,200 jobs in the US state of Washington, which is home to many of its oldest factories, according to a statement released Monday.
Companies in the United States are required by law to submit a "WARN" notice (Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification) to local authorities 60 days before any layoffs.
In its notice, Boeing said it expects to start laying people off permanently starting December 20. A total of 2,199 people will be affected.
The group has been plagued by production quality problems, and has just endured a strike lasting more than 50 days that paralyzed two crucial factories.
On October 12, Boeing unveiled plans to reduce its global workforce by 10 percent over the coming months, without giving any further details.
Boeing's employees numbered some 170,000 people at the end of last year, with close to 67,000 of them in Washington state, where the company was founded and where it produces its best-selling 737 line of aircraft, along with the 777, 767 and several military planes.
Its plants in Renton and Everett, located near Seattle, were recently hit by a strike involving more than 33,000 members of the local branch of the International Association of Machinists (IAM), who were negotiating over pay and work conditions.
"As previously announced, we are adjusting our workforce levels to align with our financial reality and a more focused set of priorities," a company spokesperson told AFP.
According to Boeing, most of the employees receiving redundancy notices this week will leave the company in mid-January. Benefits and health insurance will continue to be paid for up to three months after that.
According to WARN notices on Monday, the aviation giant also intends to lay off 50 staff in Oregon and 63 in Colorado.
In South Carolina, where the 787 Dreamliner factory is located, 220 people are expected to lose their jobs in January.
Boeing employs thousands of workers across these three locations.
The engineers' union SPEEA (Society of Professional Engineering Employees in Aerospace) was notified on Thursday evening that 438 of its members were to be laid off, according to a spokesman.
The union has more than 19,000 members across the United States, around 16,500 of whom work for Boeing.
Recent Stories
Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan for reviving student unions in educati ..
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Zakat, Ushr and Social Welfare,Syed Qasim Ali Sh ..
ATC extends interim bail of Jamshed Cheema, Musarrat Cheema till Dec 7
Workshop on "World Boxing” to be beneficial for players: Maryam Keerio
Int'l Iqbal Conference concludes
PS Koral arrest 5-member dacoit gang, recover looted cash, and valuables
DPM/FM Dar, Netherlands FM discuss bilateral ties
RDA bans land transactions in agricultural areas outside Peri-Urban limits
Pak, Kazakh sides hold BPC; review bilateral cooperation
Rescue 1122 Charsadda responds 187 emergencies last week
NA speaker urges collective action for safeguarding children’s rights, well-be ..
US Ambassador to Pakistan Donald Blome on Tuesday called on Deputy Prime Ministe ..
More Stories From World
-
China, Pakistan boost vocational education collaboration in new energy vehicles4 minutes ago
-
Efforts afoot to tackle water quality issues with Korean government’s help: Romina4 minutes ago
-
Pakistan Pavilion hosts panel discussion on Building Resilient Food Systems at COP293 hours ago
-
43rd Sharjah International Book Fair concludes after welcoming 1.82 million4 hours ago
-
Mohamed Salah Shares His Passion for Books, Inspiring Fans at SIBF 20244 hours ago
-
Hamza Ali Abbasi Inspires Audiences at SIBF 2024 with Faith, Self-Discovery, and the Power of Urdu L ..4 hours ago
-
COP29 negotiators strive for deal after G20 'marching orders'4 hours ago
-
DIG Hazara inspects security arrangements at Chinese project site in Mansehra4 hours ago
-
Syrian top diplomat in Iran for talks4 hours ago
-
Hamas negotiators 'not in Doha' but political office not closed: Qatar4 hours ago
-
Italy eliminate Swiatek's Poland to reach BJK Cup final5 hours ago
-
Zelensky says 2025 will decide who wins Ukraine war5 hours ago