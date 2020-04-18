UrduPoint.com
Boeing Announces Re-Opening Of Plant Making V-22 Osprey Aircraft On Monday

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Sat 18th April 2020 | 01:30 AM

Boeing Announces Re-Opening of Plant Making V-22 Osprey Aircraft on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th April, 2020) Boeing said in a press release that it will reopen on Monday its plant producing the V-22 Osprey aircraft used by the US Marine Corps after a two-week shutdown due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

"During the scheduled two weeks of suspended operations at the Boeing [NYSE: BA] Philadelphia facility in Ridley Township (state of Pennsylvania), the company has been working to restart production with enhanced safety measures. Boeing will resume operations in our production facilities and other areas deemed essential on Monday, April 20," the release said.

Boeing emphasized that its number one priority is to protect the health and safety of employees, their families and all of its stakeholders.

In the past two weeks, the entire plant was scrubbed cleaned, hand sanitizing stations installed, and workspaces separated to comply with social distance guidelines. When the plant reopens, staggered shifts will reduce the number of workers in close proximity, body temperatures will be checked at the beginning of each shift and everyone will wear masks, the release said.

The plant opened in 2019 to build fuselages for the tilt-rotor aircraft and to upgrade existing aircraft in the Marines' Osprey fleet.

