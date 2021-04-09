UrduPoint.com
Boeing Asks 16 Customers To Halt 737 MAX Flights To Fix 'Electrical Issue' - Statement

Faizan Hashmi 47 seconds ago Fri 09th April 2021 | 06:25 PM

Boeing Asks 16 Customers to Halt 737 MAX Flights to Fix 'Electrical Issue' - Statement

Boeing has advised over a dozen of its customers to temporarily halt flights of 737 MAX to fix an electrical problem, the company said on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th April, 2021) Boeing has advised over a dozen of its customers to temporarily halt flights of 737 MAX to fix an electrical problem, the company said on Friday.

"Boeing has recommended to 16 customers that they address a potential electrical issue in a specific group of 737 MAX airplanes prior to further operations," Boeing said in a press release. "The recommendation is being made to allow for verification that a sufficient ground path exists for a component of the electrical power system."

Boeing said it was working closely with the US Federal Aviation Administration on the production issue.

"We are also informing our customers of specific tail numbers affected and we will provide direction on appropriate corrective actions," Boeing said.

The Boeing 737 MAX, a new generation aircraft, was grounded worldwide between March 2019 and December 2020 due to the deadly crashes in Indonesia and Ethiopia in 2018 and 2019, respectively. According to investigations, the reason for both incidents was an error in the aircraft's flight control software (MCAS).

