Boeing Australia, RAAF Successfully Complete First Test Flight of Loyal Wingman Drone

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd March, 2021) Boeing Australia and the Royal Australian Air Force completed the first test flight of the Loyal Wingman drone, the multinational corporation said in a statement.

"Boeing [NYSE:BA] Australia and the Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) have successfully completed the first test flight of the Loyal Wingman uncrewed aircraft.

The flight of the first military aircraft to be designed and manufactured in Australia in more than 50 years flew under the supervision of a Boeing test pilot monitoring the aircraft from a ground control station at the Woomera Range Complex," it said.

"The Loyal Wingman's first flight is a major step in this long-term, significant project for the Air Force and Boeing Australia, and we're thrilled to be a part of the successful test," Air Vice-Marshal Cath Roberts, RAAF Head of Air Force Capability, said.