Boeing Begins Paying 737 Crash Victims' Families From $50Mln Fund - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2019) A $50 million fund to provide immediate financial assistance to victims' families of two Boeing 737 Max crashes began operations on Monday, Boeing announced in a press release.

"The opening of this fund is an important step in our efforts to help affected families," Boeing CEO Dennis Muilenburg said in the release on Monday.

The $50 million Financial Assistance Fund represents the initial expenditure of a $100 million pledge by Boeing to address family and community needs of those affected by the tragedies, the release said.

The additional $50 million in funds will support education and economic empowerment in impacted communities through partnerships with local governments and non-profit organizations, the release added.

Families who lost relatives in fatal Boeing 737 Max air crashes are set to receive about $144,500 each from the company, according to media reports.

The first crash in Indonesia in October 2018 killed 189 passengers and crew while the second crash in Ethiopia last March killed 157.