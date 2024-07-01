Open Menu

Boeing Buys Aviation Firm Spirit AeroSystems For $4.7B

Sumaira FH Published July 01, 2024 | 06:01 PM

Boeing buys aviation firm Spirit AeroSystems for $4.7B

ISTANBUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2024) US-based Boeing announced on Monday a deal to buy aviation firm Spirit AeroSystems for some $4.7 billion.

Boeing will pay $37.25 per share of Spirit AeroSystems, with a total transaction worth approximately $8.3 billion, including the firm's last reported net debt.

The acquisition will include substantially all Boeing-related commercial operations, as well as additional commercial, defense, and aftermarket operations, Boeing said in a press release.

"As part of the transaction, Boeing will work with Spirit to ensure the continuity of operations supporting Spirit's customers and programs it acquires, including working with the U.S. Department of Defense and Spirit defense customers regarding defense and security missions," it added.

Dave Calhoun, Boeing CEO, said: "We believe this deal is in the best interest of the flying public, our airline customers, the employees of Spirit and Boeing, our shareholders and the country more broadly.

"By reintegrating Spirit, we can fully align our commercial production systems, including our Safety and Quality Management Systems, and our workforce to the same priorities, incentives and outcomes – centered on safety and quality," he added, seemingly referring to a series of safety failures with Boeing aircraft in recent years.

Spirit has supplied Boeing with fuselages with its 737 jets, a focus of quality concerns at Boeing in recent months. The deal may be seen as a bid by Boeing to get a better handle on its signature passenger jet.

Related Topics

Buy Same May All Share Best Billion

Recent Stories

Pakistan’s Outgoing envoy to US emphasizes need ..

Pakistan’s Outgoing envoy to US emphasizes need to enhance Pak-US relations

1 hour ago
 Kohli credits wife Anushka for winning ICC T20 Wor ..

Kohli credits wife Anushka for winning ICC T20 World Cup 2024

1 hour ago
 Anoushey Ashraf marries with Shahab Reza Mirza

Anoushey Ashraf marries with Shahab Reza Mirza

4 hours ago
 Petrol price increased by Rs7.45 per litre

Petrol price increased by Rs7.45 per litre

6 hours ago
 Mohammad Rizwan named as Canada Global T20 League

Mohammad Rizwan named as Canada Global T20 League

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 July 2024

9 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 July 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 July 2024

9 hours ago
 Iranian universities’ teachers visit Punjab Univ ..

Iranian universities’ teachers visit Punjab University

21 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 June 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 June 2024

1 day ago
 India clinch second T20 World Cup championship tit ..

India clinch second T20 World Cup championship title by beating South Africa

2 days ago
 PML-N focuses on reviving economy: Ranjha

PML-N focuses on reviving economy: Ranjha

2 days ago

More Stories From World