Boeing, CAE Launch Poseidon P-8A Training Program for 3 Nations - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th April, 2023) Boeing and Canadian Aviation Electronics (CAE) have signed cooperation agreements to jointly run engineering and training programs for Canada, Germany and Norway in operating Boeing's P-8A Poseidon long-range maritime reconnaissance, search and rescue aircraft, the US aerospace giant said in a press release on Tuesday.

"Boeing and CAE signed teaming agreements to expand multi-mission platform collaboration in Canada, Germany and Norway," the release said.

The agreements will use the complementary capabilities of both companies to provide management, technical and cost-effective training solutions for the P-8A Poseidon program, the release said.

"These agreements aim to advance mission readiness for defense customers operating Boeing P-8 aircraft.

Working together, Boeing and CAE can deliver outcome-based pilot and aircrew training, maintenance ground school, in-service support, and instructor training at the point of need," the release said.

As a member of Team Poseidon in Boeing's Canadian Multi-Mission Aircraft (CMMA) offering, CAE is part of a cooperation group that utilizes 81 Canadian companies on the program, the release added.

For more than a decade, CAE has delivered operational flight trainers on the P-8A platform supporting the US Navy, New Zealand Air Force and the United Kingdom's Royal Air Force, according to the release.