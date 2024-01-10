Open Menu

Boeing CEO: Alaska Airlines Incident 'our Mistake,' Vows Transparency

Faizan Hashmi Published January 10, 2024 | 08:20 AM

Boeing CEO: Alaska Airlines incident 'our mistake,' vows transparency

New York, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2024) Boeing Chief Executive Dave Calhoun took responsibility for a near-catastrophic Alaska Airlines incident Tuesday, vowing "complete transparency" as the aviation giant tries to pivot from its latest crisis.

"We're going to approach this number one acknowledging our mistake," Calhoun told employees at a safety meeting called after Friday's emergency landing, which came after one of the plane's panels blew out mid-flight. "We're going to approach it with 100 percent and complete transparency every step of the way."

Calhoun, who ascended to Boeing's top post in January 2020 as the company reeled from two fatal crashes on the 737 MAX, committed to working with the National Transportation Safety board, which is probing the incident.

The NTSB is "as good as it gets," Calhoun said, according to remarks released by the company. "I trust every step they take, and they will get to a conclusion."

US regulators with the Federal Aviation Administration have grounded 171 737 MAX 9 planes with the same configuration as the Alaska Airlines jet.

The affected panel, a door plug, is used to fill an unneeded emergency exit in planes.

NTSB investigators suggested Monday night that the part was not affixed adequately.

On Tuesday, the FAA said it was still working with Boeing to finalize detailed inspection instructions for grounded planes.

"Boeing offered an initial version of instructions yesterday which they are now revising because of feedback received in response," the FAA said Tuesday. "Upon receiving the revised version of instructions from Boeing the FAA will conduct a thorough review."

Boeing said it is in contact with customers and the FAA on requirements.

"As part of the process, we are making updates based on their feedback and requirements," a Boeing spokesman said.

Related Topics

Company Same January 2020 Post From Top

Recent Stories

First US private lunar lander mission fails

First US private lunar lander mission fails

9 hours ago
 Court extends three-day physical remand of Fawad C ..

Court extends three-day physical remand of Fawad Chaudhry

9 hours ago
 Dense fog to engulf plain areas of Punjab, KP, upp ..

Dense fog to engulf plain areas of Punjab, KP, upper Sindh:PMD

9 hours ago
 Two policemen martyred in attack on polio team in ..

Two policemen martyred in attack on polio team in Bannu

9 hours ago
 Two drug peddlers, among one female arrested

Two drug peddlers, among one female arrested

9 hours ago
 Palestinian pastor slams Western church 'silence' ..

Palestinian pastor slams Western church 'silence' on Gaza

9 hours ago
Haripur delegation calls on CM KP

Haripur delegation calls on CM KP

9 hours ago
 100 Pak firms show up in Cairo as Pakistan holds P ..

100 Pak firms show up in Cairo as Pakistan holds PATDC & Single Country Exhibiti ..

9 hours ago
 Stocks retreat as rebound loses legs

Stocks retreat as rebound loses legs

9 hours ago
 Police arrests drug peddler, recovered liqour

Police arrests drug peddler, recovered liqour

9 hours ago
 Police book truck driver for deaths of persons in ..

Police book truck driver for deaths of persons in accident

9 hours ago
 FESCO issues shutdown program

FESCO issues shutdown program

10 hours ago

More Stories From World