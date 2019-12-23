UrduPoint.com
Boeing CEO And Board Director Dennis Muilenburg Resigns - Company Statement

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 23rd December 2019 | 08:06 PM

Boeing Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Board director Dennis Muilenburg has resigned from his positions, the company said in a news release on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2019) Boeing Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and board director Dennis Muilenburg has resigned from his positions, the company said in a news release on Monday.

"Dennis A. Muilenburg has resigned from his positions as Chief Executive Officer and Board director effective immediately," the release said.

Boeing said its current chairman of the Board of Directors David Calhoun would take over as the company's CEO and President on January 13, 2020.

"The Board of Directors decided that a change in leadership was necessary to restore confidence in the Company moving forward as it works to repair relationships with regulators, customers, and all other stakeholders," the news release said.

Boeing Chief Financial Officer Greg Smith will serve as interim CEO during the transition period, while Board member Lawrence�Kellner will become non-executive Chairman of the Board effective immediately, it added.

Callhoun said in a statement that he strongly believes in the future of Boeing and the 737 MAX.

Last week, Boeing announced it was suspending production on the 737 MAX pending the ongoing evaluation by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) of the jet after two fatal crashes caused the US Federal Aviation Administration and other regulators to ground the aircraft.

The company promised to maintain full transparency and proactive communication with the FAA, other global regulators and its customers.

