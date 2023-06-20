UrduPoint.com

Boeing, China Airlines Finalize Order For Eight B-797 Dreamliner Jets - Statement

Published June 20, 2023

Boeing, China Airlines Finalize Order for Eight B-797 Dreamliner Jets - Statement

Boeing and China Airlines have finalized an order for the latter to purchase eight 797 Dreamliner jets, the US aircraft manufacturer said in a statement on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th June, 2023) Boeing and China Airlines have finalized an order for the latter to purchase eight 797 Dreamliner jets, the US aircraft manufacturer said in a statement on Tuesday.

"Boeing (NYSE: BA) and China Airlines today finalized an order for eight 787-9 Dreamliners at the 2023 Paris Air Show," the statement said.

The heads of Boeing and China Airlines, Stan Deal and Su-Chien Hsieh, signed the agreement during the 2023 Paris Air Show, the statement said.

The new order would allow China Airlines to introduce a Dreamliner aircraft fleet over the next several years, the statement quoted Boeing as saying.

This agreement also enables the Chinese air carrier to reduce fuel use and emissions by 20%, the statement said.

