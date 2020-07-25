UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Boeing Co May Delay Bringing 777X Wide-Body Jet To Market For Up To Year - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 15 seconds ago Sat 25th July 2020 | 06:30 AM

Boeing Co May Delay Bringing 777X Wide-Body Jet to Market for Up to Year - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th July, 2020) US aircraft manufacturer Boeing Co may postpone bringing its new wide-body passenger jet, Boeing 777X, to market for several months, or even a year, over the ongoing economic crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Reuters news agency reported citing its sources.

The delay is likely to be officially announced by Boeing Co next week, according to the sources.

Initially, the manufacturer wanted to deliver first Boeing 777X jets to customers in 2021 but now the company is going to bring the new model to market after the global air traffic is restored.

The possible delay will take place amid Boeing's problems with another model, 737 MAX, whose flights have been banned after two deadly crashes in 2018 and 2019.

Related Topics

Company Traffic May 2018 2019 Market

Recent Stories

Ajman Ruler pardons 62 inmates ahead of Eid Al Adh ..

7 hours ago

England v West Indies 3rd Test scoreboard

6 hours ago

Bukhari thanks UAE-based Pakistanis for supporting ..

6 hours ago

Rights groups urge Palestinian Authority to free p ..

6 hours ago

Tighter mask rules, more tests as WHO warns of Eur ..

6 hours ago

UAE underlines need to balance health and economic ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.