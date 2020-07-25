Boeing Co May Delay Bringing 777X Wide-Body Jet to Market for Up to Year - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th July, 2020) US aircraft manufacturer Boeing Co may postpone bringing its new wide-body passenger jet, Boeing 777X, to market for several months, or even a year, over the ongoing economic crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Reuters news agency reported citing its sources.

The delay is likely to be officially announced by Boeing Co next week, according to the sources.

Initially, the manufacturer wanted to deliver first Boeing 777X jets to customers in 2021 but now the company is going to bring the new model to market after the global air traffic is restored.

The possible delay will take place amid Boeing's problems with another model, 737 MAX, whose flights have been banned after two deadly crashes in 2018 and 2019.