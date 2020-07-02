Boeing Completes 737 MAX Test Flights, 1st Step to Return Aircraft to Service - Regulator

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd July, 2020) Boeing and officials from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) finished a series of certification test flights for the redesigned 737 MAX aircraft - a key step in re-certifying the ill-fated aircraft to fly after the aircraft was grounded following two crashes, the FAA said in a press release.

"During three days of testing this week, FAA pilots and engineers evaluated Boeing's proposed changes in connection with the automated flight control system on the aircraft. While completion of the flights is an important milestone, a number of key tasks remain, including evaluating the data gathered during these flights," the release said on Wednesday.

The FAA grounded the top-selling 737 MAX aircraft in March 2019 following two crashes within five months that killed 346 passengers and crew.

Both crashes were blamed on a malfunctioning flight control system that forced planes into nosedives shortly after takeoff.

The release listed multiple steps before the aircraft can be recertified as airworthy, beginning with approval of minimum pilot training requirements by a board that includes regulators from Canada, Europe and Brazil.

Toward the end of the recertification process, the FAA will issue an Airworthiness Notification and Airworthiness Directive for 121 international operators of the 737 MAX that addresses known issues - including pilot training standards - and other corrective actions needed before the aircraft can re-enter commercial service, according to the release.