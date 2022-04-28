UrduPoint.com

Boeing Delays 777-9 Jetliner Deliveries Until 2025 - Statement

Sumaira FH Published April 28, 2022 | 04:10 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2022) Boeing confirmed that it does not expect to deliver 777-9 jetliner aircraft until 2025, the aerospace company said in its quarterly earnings statement.

"Delivery of the first 777-9 airplane is now expected in 2025, which reflects an updated assessment of the time required to meet certification requirements," the company said on Wednesday.

Production of 777-9s will be temporarily paused through 2023, resulting in approximately $1.5 billion in abnormal costs until production resumes, the company also said.

The 777-9, a twin-engine jetliner designed to typically seat 426 passengers, first flew in January 2020. Boeing previously said that it anticipated the first 777-9s to be delivered by the end of 2023, according to US media.

The Boeing 777 program will leverage the 777-9 production changes to add 777 Freighter capacity starting in late 2023, the company added.

