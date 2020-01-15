UrduPoint.com
Boeing Deliveries Drop By Over 50% In 2019 Amid MAX Safety Crisis

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Wed 15th January 2020 | 01:20 AM

Boeing Deliveries Drop by Over 50% in 2019 Amid MAX Safety Crisis

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th January, 2020) Boeing's commercial airplane deliveries fell by more than 50 percent in 2019, company data revealed on Tuesday.

The company struggled with cancellations and delays this year after two fatal crashes of its 737 MAX jets and investigations showing serious safety slip-ups.

In 2019, the US planemaker delivered a total of 380 commercial aircraft, according to the data, compared to 806 it delivered in 2018.

Boeing's commercial plane orders fell by a net 87 jets in 2019, CNBC reported earlier in the day.

A Boeing spokesman said the company had not lost orders in 30 years, the report added.

In contrast, Boeing's European rival Airbus said it logged orders for 768 new planes in 2019. Airbus's order backlog at year end was at 7,482 versus Boeing's 5,406.

Boeing was fined by the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) last week for cover-ups over defects to its 737 MAX jets that remain grounded for nearly a year after two crashes that killed almost 350 people.

