Boeing Delivers 2 Commercial Broadcasting Satellites to United Launch Alliance - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd August, 2022) Boeing has completed two new commercial communications satellites and turned them over to the United Launch Alliance (ULA) to be launched into orbit, the company said in a press release on Monday.

"Boeing has delivered two satellites for leading global content connectivity service provider SES to their launch site in Cape Canaveral, Florida, ahead of the upcoming launch of the twin spacecraft on a ULA Atlas V rocket," the release said.

The two all-electric 702SP satellites are equipped with C-band broadcasting systems that will operate over the continental United States and help satellite operators such as SES to upgrade their services from the lower 300 MHz to the upper 200 MHz of C-band spectrum for 5G mobile services, the release said.

"SES-20 and SES-21 are the first commercial satellites we've delivered since the start of the global pandemic," Boeing Satellite Systems International President Ryan Reid said in the release.

The two new satellites are designed to allow SES to maintain the continued delivery of its C-band broadcast and radio services as well as critical data networks services, the release added.

The satellites are the 14th and 15th built by Boeing for SES, according to the release.