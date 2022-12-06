UrduPoint.com

Boeing Delivers First O3b Mpower Satellites For Launch Into Medium Orbit - Statement

Muhammad Irfan Published December 06, 2022

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th December, 2022) Boeing has delivered its first two O3b mPOWER satellites to the SES Corporation for launch to Medium Earth Orbit (MEO) to provide low-latency, high-throughput connectivity to users around the world, the company announced in a press release on Monday.

"Over the weekend, Boeing delivered the first two O3b mPOWER satellites to SES, a leader in global content connectivity solutions. The all-digital satellites are being prepared in Florida for launch to Medium Earth Orbit (MEO), 8,000 km (4,970 miles) from Earth, where they will provide low-latency, high-throughput connectivity to users around the world," the release said.

The satellites combine Boeing's 702 platform, the company's subsidiary Spectrolab's custom-designed solar arrays built to withstand MEO radiation, and the 702X software-defined payload providing more than 5,000 steerable beams per satellite, the company added.

Instead of relying on fewer, larger, fixed beams or a proliferated Low Earth Orbit (LEO) constellation covering vast regions, the software-driven O3b mPOWER system is equipped with shapeable beams that can be repositioned based on real-time data from SES customers' terminals, delivering a superior end-user experience, Boeing said.

