UrduPoint.com

Boeing Donates 1 Mln USD To Assist With Tornado Recovery, Relief Efforts

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sat 18th December 2021 | 04:39 PM

Boeing donates 1 mln USD to assist with tornado recovery, relief efforts

Boeing announced on Thursday that the company committed 1 million U.S. dollars to assist with disaster recovery and relief efforts across the Midwest and Southern United States in the aftermath of last week's tornado outbreak

SAN FRANCISCO, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2021 ) :Boeing announced on Thursday that the company committed 1 million U.S. Dollars to assist with disaster recovery and relief efforts across the Midwest and Southern United States in the aftermath of last week's tornado outbreak.

In addition to corporate charitable investments, Boeing employees give to their local communities by participating in volunteer and charitable gift match programs. Consistent with Boeing employee gift match programs, the company will match qualifying employee contributions made in support of tornado relief, the company said.

Boeing employs more than 18,000 people in Missouri and Illinois, and employs an additional 1,100 employees in Arkansas, Indiana, Kentucky, Mississippi, Ohio and Tennessee, according to the company.

"The damage caused by these tornadoes is devastating, and Boeing and our employees stand ready to assist our neighbors and colleagues who have been affected," said Ziad S. Ojakli, executive vice president of Government Operations at Boeing. "We are committed to partnering with organizations that will quickly bring relief to those communities hardest hit by these storms so that residents can begin to pick up the pieces and start the rebuilding process."Boeing has donated 13 million dollars to disaster relief and humanitarian efforts globally in 2021, the announcement said.

Related Topics

Company United States Government Million Employment

Recent Stories

Major victory for Pakistan's sustained diplomatic ..

Major victory for Pakistan's sustained diplomatic efforts on Kashmir issue

1 minute ago
 25 commercial vehicles impounded over smog

25 commercial vehicles impounded over smog

5 minutes ago
 Goggia wins downhill to take lead in overall stand ..

Goggia wins downhill to take lead in overall standings

5 minutes ago
 RTA awards contract for constructing internal road ..

RTA awards contract for constructing internal roads extending 16 km at Al Quoz 2

10 minutes ago
 Second phase of RED Corona vaccination drive ongoi ..

Second phase of RED Corona vaccination drive ongoing in Khanewal

5 minutes ago
 Paris Cancels New Year Fireworks to Limit Spread o ..

Paris Cancels New Year Fireworks to Limit Spread of COVID-19

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.