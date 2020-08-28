Boeing Donates Over $10Mln to Racial Equity, Social Justice Programs - Statement

Boeing said in a press release on Friday that it has donated $10.6 million to a group of 20 nonprofit organizations working to address racial equity and social justice in the United States with a promise to provide additional funding in the future

"The funding package is part of the company's previously announced multi-year commitment that includes a mix of local and national-level grants aimed at increasing the number of minority and underserved students pursuing science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) education and diversifying the aerospace talent pipeline," the release said.

Boing pointed out that the grant money will also fund programs that work to address criminal justice reform and health care gaps in underserved and minority communities.

The company said it plans to announce additional funding for non profit groups that deal with racial and social justice issues.

The donation follows Boeing investments of more than $120 million during the past five years to support programs with similar agendas throughout the United States, according to the release.