UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Boeing Expects 737 MAX Aircraft To Be Re-Certified In Russia, China In Coming Months

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Mon 19th July 2021 | 06:00 PM

Boeing Expects 737 MAX Aircraft to Be Re-Certified in Russia, China in Coming Months

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th July, 2021) Boeing expects re-certification and resumption of 737 MAX aircraft operation in Russia in the coming months following its grounding in 2019, Sergey Kravchenko, president of Boeing Russia and CIS, announced on Monday.

"These airliners have been certified and returned to the sky in almost all countries of the world. We expect the same to happen in the coming months in Russia and China," Kravchenko said.

Boeing 737 MAX flights were suspended in 2019 in the United States and across the world after two such planes crashed. In October 2019, a group of international experts from the Joint Authorities Technical Review JATR revealed significant flaws in the certification of the aircraft, admitted by the company itself and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

According to experts, important information about the maneuvering correction system (MCAS) was not provided in full to the FAA, and the regulator itself gave Boeing excessive powers in the certification process.

The ban on Boeing 737 MAX was lifted in November 2020 by the US, and the airliner was approved by the Aviation Safety Agency of the European Union and the UK Civil Aviation Authority allowing its operation to continue.

Updated certification of the 737 MAX was delayed in Russia due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Related Topics

World Russia China European Union Company Same United Kingdom United States October November 2019 2020 All From

Recent Stories

Nationwide load shedding outcome of mismanagement: ..

14 minutes ago

Pakistan urges Afghanistan to reconsider recall of ..

36 minutes ago

16,905 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

51 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed arrives in Riyadh

51 minutes ago

Smart-watches are inspiring healthier life-styles ..

1 hour ago

Emirates Mars Mission marks busy first year

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.