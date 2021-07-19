Boeing Expects 737 MAX Aircraft to Be Re-Certified in Russia, China in Coming Months

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th July, 2021) Boeing expects re-certification and resumption of 737 MAX aircraft operation in Russia in the coming months following its grounding in 2019, Sergey Kravchenko, president of Boeing Russia and CIS, announced on Monday.

"These airliners have been certified and returned to the sky in almost all countries of the world. We expect the same to happen in the coming months in Russia and China," Kravchenko said.

Boeing 737 MAX flights were suspended in 2019 in the United States and across the world after two such planes crashed. In October 2019, a group of international experts from the Joint Authorities Technical Review JATR revealed significant flaws in the certification of the aircraft, admitted by the company itself and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

According to experts, important information about the maneuvering correction system (MCAS) was not provided in full to the FAA, and the regulator itself gave Boeing excessive powers in the certification process.

The ban on Boeing 737 MAX was lifted in November 2020 by the US, and the airliner was approved by the Aviation Safety Agency of the European Union and the UK Civil Aviation Authority allowing its operation to continue.

Updated certification of the 737 MAX was delayed in Russia due to the COVID-19 pandemic.