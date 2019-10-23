Boeing Expects 737 MAX to Return to Service This Quarter - Report

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd October, 2019) The Boeing Company said in its earnings report on Wednesday that its assumption is it will receive US Federal regulatory approval for the 737 MAX airliner to return to commercial service in the current commercial quarter.

"For purposes of the third-quarter results, the company has assumed that regulatory approval of the 737 MAX return to service begins in the fourth quarter of 2019 [October through December 2019], the report said.

Boeing also said it would gradually increase 737 MAX production from 42 aircraft per month to 57 per month by late 2020, the report added.

The report acknowledged that Boeing profits in the third quarter of the year from July through September had dropped by more than half, but media reported the fall was greater than had been anticipated.

Over the past year, two 737 MAX airliners in commercial service crashed in Indonesia and Ethiopia killing a combined 346 people.

In a statement on Tuesday, Boeing said it had sacked Kevin McAllister as president and CEO of the company's Commercial Airplanes division.