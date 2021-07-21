UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Boeing Expects Global Airline Industry To Fully Recover By Late 2024-2025

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 56 seconds ago Wed 21st July 2021 | 04:40 PM

Boeing Expects Global Airline Industry to Fully Recover by Late 2024-2025

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2021) The airline industry of Russia, China and - to some extent - the United States have shown good recovery following the crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, yet the full rebound of the sector worldwide should be expected no earlier than the end of 2024-2025, Sergey Kravchenko, president of Boeing Russia/CIS, told Sputnik.

The global airline industry has been one of the worst affected by COVID-19, as most countries shut their borders and grounded flights to curb the spread of the disease. Many airlines across the globe have been forced to layoff workers after the first wave of the pandemic.

"[Year] 2020 was still a year of challenge when most airlines would continue to lose money. Hopefully, the years 2021-2022 will be years of recovery. We estimate [full recovery will] happen by the end of 2024-25," Kravchenko said on the sidelines of the International Aviation and Space Salon MAKS-2021 outside Moscow.

Speaking of Russia, the Boeing executive expressed the belief that the recovery to the 2019 air traffic level is "just around the corner." Yet, air traffic in Russia will still be about a third short of the pre-pandemic level, mostly because the world has not agreed yet on resumption of international travel, Kravchenko explained.

"The recovery in the world [from the COVID-19 pandemic] still has to be seen but countries like Russia and China and - to some extent - the United States show very good recovery of domestic traffic. In Russia [the aviation industry improved] because of the domestic tourism and partially because of the international travel," he added.

The MAKS-2021 international aerospace show is taking place in the Moscow Region from July 20-25. The Sputnik news agency is an official media partner of the event.

Related Topics

World Moscow Russia China Traffic United States Money July 2019 2020 Media Event From Industry

Recent Stories

5th Al Dhaid Date Festival kicks off tomorrow

26 minutes ago

UAE announces 1,506 new COVID-19 cases, 1,484 reco ..

1 hour ago

Floods in central China claim 12 victims, 200,00 e ..

2 hours ago

India reports 42,015 new COVID-19 cases, 3,998 dea ..

3 hours ago

UAE sends 300,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses to Comoro ..

4 hours ago

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 21 July 2021

6 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.