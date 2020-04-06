UrduPoint.com
Boeing Extends Plant's Shutdown In State Of Washington Amid COVID-19 Crisis- Press Release

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 06th April 2020 | 06:30 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2020) The US aircraft manufacturer Boeing has announced that the suspension of work at plants and offices in the Puget Sound area of Washington state would be extended until further notice, the company said in a press release.

On March 23, Boeing said it would shut down production for at least two weeks, during which workers who were unable to work from home would be paid.

"Boeing is extending the temporary suspension of production operations at all Puget Sound area and Moses Lake sites until further notice. These actions are being taken in light of the company's continuing focus on the health and safety of employees, current assessment of the spread of COVID-19 in Washington state, the reliability of the supply chain and additional recommendations from government health authorities.

" the release read.

According to The Seattle Times newspaper, there are about 70,000 employees working at the company's facilities. Such a decision will affect around 30,000 of them. Those who can work remotely will continue to perform their duties. At the same time, according to the CNBC broadcaster, citing the company's spokesperson, 135 Boeing workers have contracted the coronavirus.

Washington state in the US Pacific Northwest is among the hardest hit, with 7,984 confirmed COVID-19 cases, of which 338 are fatal, according to a tracker published by the Washington State Department of Health.

