Boeing Got No Airplane Orders In Jan For 1st Time In Nearly 60 Years Amid 737 MAX Crisis

Wed 12th February 2020

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2020) US aerospace giant Boeing received no orders for new airplanes in January for the first time since 1962, adding to the financial strain caused by grounding of the historically bestselling 737 MAX jet, according to a report on the Boeing website.

Meanwhile, Boeing's main competitor, European aircraft manufacturer Airbus, recorded 274 new orders for commercial aircraft in the same month.

In late January, Boeing reported its first annual loss in 23 years as the 737 MAX jet continued to drain the company's finances after the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) grounded the aircraft last March in the wake of two fatal crashes that killed 346 people on board and were caused by errors in the functioning of the jets' piloting system.

As of now, given that the FAA did not indicate when it would let the planes fly again, Boeing stopped further production of the aircraft. However, it has still about 400 completed 737 MAX jets parked in Washington and Texas waiting to be delivered to airlines around the world.

