Boeing Halts 787 Dreamliner Production in S. Carolina Due to COVID-19 Pandemic - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2020) Boeing is suspending all work on the 787 Dreamliner program at its South Carolina facility because of the threat of novel coronavirus (COVID-19), the company announced in a press release.

"Boeing will temporarily suspend all 787 operations at Boeing South Carolina (BSC) until further notice, starting at the end of second shift on Wednesday, April 8," the release stated on Monday.

The suspension of operations will apply to the Airport Campus, Emergent Operations, Interiors Responsibility Center South Carolina and Propulsion South Carolina, Boeing explained.

"It is our commitment to focus on the health and safety of our teammates while assessing the spread of the virus across the state, its impact on the reliability of our global supply chain and that ripple effect on the 787 program," Dreamliner Program Vice President Brad Zaback said in the release.

Boeing South Carolina teammates who can work remotely will continue to do so and those who cannot work remotely will receive paid leave for ten working days of the suspension, which is double the company policy, the company said.