Boeing Halts All Contributions to Political Candidates Following US Capitol Riot

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2021) Boeing said in a press release that it has halted all donations from the company's political action committees to candidates for public office following last week's riot on Capitol Hill by supporters of President Donald Trump.

"Boeing strongly condemns the violence, lawlessness and destruction that took place in the US Capitol on January 6, 2021. Given the current environment, we are not making political contributions at this time," the release said on Wednesday.

The release indicated that Boeing would likely resume political donations at some point in the future after evaluating contributions "to ensure that we support those who not only support our company, but also uphold our country's most fundamental principles.

"

On January 6, a group of Trump supporters stormed the US Capitol to protest legislators confirming electoral slates from battleground US states they thought were invalid. Trump had made a speech among thousands of supporters earlier that day reiterated his claim a massive voter fraud had robbed his election victory and encouraged supporters to maintain support to "stop the steal."

Five people died in the riot, including one police officer and one Air Force veteran and Trump supporter who was shot dead by police.

The US House of Representatives impeached Trump earlier on Wednesday for inciting the riot.