UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Boeing Halts All Contributions To Political Candidates Following US Capitol Riot

Muhammad Irfan 29 seconds ago Thu 14th January 2021 | 03:50 AM

Boeing Halts All Contributions to Political Candidates Following US Capitol Riot

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2021) Boeing said in a press release that it has halted all donations from the company's political action committees to candidates for public office following last week's riot on Capitol Hill by supporters of President Donald Trump.

"Boeing strongly condemns the violence, lawlessness and destruction that took place in the US Capitol on January 6, 2021. Given the current environment, we are not making political contributions at this time," the release said on Wednesday.

The release indicated that Boeing would likely resume political donations at some point in the future after evaluating contributions "to ensure that we support those who not only support our company, but also uphold our country's most fundamental principles.

"

On January 6, a group of Trump supporters stormed the US Capitol to protest legislators confirming electoral slates from battleground US states they thought were invalid. Trump had made a speech among thousands of supporters earlier that day reiterated his claim a massive voter fraud had robbed his election victory and encouraged supporters to maintain support to "stop the steal."

Five people died in the riot, including one police officer and one Air Force veteran and Trump supporter who was shot dead by police.

The US House of Representatives impeached Trump earlier on Wednesday for inciting the riot.

Related Topics

Election Dead Protest Police Company Trump Died Capitol Hill January All From

Recent Stories

Poor visibility warning

2 hours ago

Dubai Customs gives certificate issuance authorisa ..

2 hours ago

UAE bourses end in green for fourth straight day

3 hours ago

Abu Dhabi Arts Society marks World Logic day

3 hours ago

14th Asian Financial Forum to run online next week

4 hours ago

UAE&#039;s non-oil trade hit AED1.033 trillion dur ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.