Boeing Hires Ex-Pentagon Official In Charge Of Arms Deals To Lead Firm's Weapon Sales

Faizan Hashmi 26 seconds ago Fri 15th October 2021 | 02:30 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th October, 2021) Boeing announced the Defense Department's former director overseeing foreign arms deals will lead the company's weapon sales program.

"Heidi Grant, director of the US Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA), has been selected to lead Boeing's defense, space and government services sales teams," the company said in a press release on Thursday.

Grant will start with Boeing on November 8 as the vice president of business Development, which is responsible for global sales and marketing, the release said.

Grant announced earlier this week she was retiring from work in the Federal government. She served a total of 32 years in the US Navy, Air Force and various agencies in the Defense Department.

Grant was appointed the head of the US Defense Security Cooperation Agency in August 2020.

