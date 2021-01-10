UrduPoint.com
Boeing in Contact With Airline After Crash, Ready to Support - Spokeswoman to Sputnik

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th January, 2021) Boeing is in contact with Sriwijaya Air and is ready to support families of the victims of the Indonesian air crash, a spokeswoman for the manufacturer told Sputnik Saturday.

"We are aware of media reports from Jakarta regarding Sriwijaya Air flight SJ-182.

Our thoughts are with the crew, passengers, and their families. We are in contact with our airline customer and stand ready to support them during this difficult time," Boeing Spokeswoman Jessica Kowal told Sputnik.

