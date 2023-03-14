UrduPoint.com

Boeing Inks $37Bln Deals With Saudi Air Carriers For 121 Dreamliner Aircraft - White House

Faizan Hashmi Published March 14, 2023 | 08:58 PM

Boeing has completed deals with two Saudi Arabian air carriers to produce up to 121 B-787 Dreamliner aircraft valued at nearly $37 billion, White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th March, 2023) Boeing has completed deals with two Saudi Arabian air carriers to produce up to 121 B-787 Dreamliner aircraft valued at nearly $37 billion, White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement on Tuesday.

"Today, Boeing completed two deals with Saudi Arabia to manufacture up to 121 Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft equipped with General Electric's most advanced GEnex engines. These landmark deals with Saudi Arabia - one to anchor a new airline and another to expand an existing fleet - are valued at nearly $37 billion," the statement said.

The deals with the Saudi Arabian carriers will support more than 140,000 jobs in the United States, the statement added.

Boeing explained that it concluded the agreements with the nation's flag-carrier Saudi Arabian Airlines (Saudia) as well as with a new company, Riyadh Air in support of the country's goal to serve 330 million passengers and attract 100 million visitors annually by 2030.

"Owned by Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF), Riyadh Air said it will purchase 39 highly efficient 787-9s, with options for an additional 33 787-9s. Based in the capital city, Riyadh Air will play a key role in growing Saudi Arabia's air transport network," Boeing said.

Boeing noted that Saudia is set to purchase 39 Dreamliners with a further option to buy ten more in order to grow its global operations in a sustainable manner.

"The agreement will include both 787-9 and 787-10 models," Boeing said.

The White House called these agreements additional milestones in the long-term cooperation between the United States and Saudi Arabia.

