Boeing Inks 5-Year Logistics Contract With Israel For Apache Helicopters

Tue 20th April 2021

US aerospace company Boeing on Tuesday announced that it has concluded a contact to continue providing the Israeli Air Force logistical support for a fleet of Apache attack helicopters over the next five years

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2021) US aerospace company Boeing on Tuesday announced that it has concluded a contact to continue providing the Israeli Air Force logistical support for a fleet of Apache attack helicopters over the next five years.

"This tailored support package and Boeing's decades of vertical lift experience bring superior global sustainment expertise to our Israeli customer and elevates the capability of their Apache fleet to support key missions," Boeing Director of Europe and Israel Services Indra Duivenvoorde said in a press release.

The five-year contract continues Boeing servicing of Israel AH-64A-model and D-model Apache helicopters, the release said. The amount of the contract was not disclosed.

A Boeing field service representative has been based in Israel since 1991 to provide on-site technical support, the release added.

In addition to the US Army, Israel is one of 16 partner nations operating the Apache as its Primary attack helicopter, according to the release.

