Boeing Introduces Thermal Disinfection To Fight COVID-19

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 16th December 2020 | 01:17 PM

Boeing introduces thermal disinfection to fight COVID-19

SAN FRANCISCO, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2020 ) :Boeing announced on Tuesday that it worked with the U.S. University of Arizona to put an age-old technique, thermal disinfection, in the fight against COVID-19.

Researchers validated that applying heat to surfaces, especially on hard-to-clean flight deck equipment, effectively eliminates SARS-CoV-2, the announcement said.

Results indicate that the virus can be destroyed by more than 99.99 percent after three hours exposure to temperatures of 50 degrees Celsius (120 degrees Fahrenheit) and can still be effectively killed by more than 99.9 percent at 40-degree Celsius temperatures (104 degrees Fahrenheit).

"Passenger and crew safety are our top priorities - that extends from the cabin to the flight deck," said Michael Delaney, who leads Boeing's Confident travel Initiative (CTI) efforts.

"Thermal disinfection could deliver another valuable tool to destroy COVID-19 on sensitive and difficult-to-reach components that protect pilots." Boeing completed the testing which was conducted in a protected laboratory environment at the university using flight deck parts and SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, this fall.

"We're basically cooking the virus," said Charles Gerba, University of Arizona microbiologist and infectious disease expert. "Thermal disinfection is one of the oldest ways to kill disease-causing micro-organisms. It's used by microbiologists in our laboratory every day."The flight deck is designed to withstand temperatures up to 160 degrees Fahrenheit (about 70 degrees Celsius), which makes thermal disinfection a safe, practical and effective sanitization method, Boeing said

