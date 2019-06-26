UrduPoint.com
Boeing, Kitty Hawk Form Partnership To Develop Electric Aircraft For Urban Transport

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Wed 26th June 2019 | 01:30 AM

Boeing, Kitty Hawk Form Partnership to Develop Electric Aircraft for Urban Transport

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th June, 2019) Boeing said in a press release on Tuesday that it has formed a strategic partnership with the Kitty Hawk Corporation, developer of air taxis for urban transportation

"Working with a company like Kitty Hawk brings us closer to our goal of safely advancing the future of mobility," Vice President and General Manager of Boeing NeXt Steve Nordlund said.

Together, the two companies are planning for the next generation in urban transport featuring air taxis that are powered with electricity, the release said.

Kitty Hawk's portfolio of vehicles includes Cora, a two-person air taxi and Flyer, a vehicle for personalized flight, according to the release.

