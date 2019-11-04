UrduPoint.com
Boeing Lands In Sheremetyevo Airport Following Hydraulic Warning Sensor Going Off

Mon 04th November 2019 | 08:47 PM

Boeing Lands in Sheremetyevo Airport Following Hydraulic Warning Sensor Going Off

A Boeing 737 flying from Frankfurt to Moscow has safely landed in Sheremetyevo international airport after an aircraft hydraulic system's sensor went off, a source from the region's emergency services told Sputnik on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2019) A Boeing 737 flying from Frankfurt to Moscow has safely landed in Sheremetyevo international airport after an aircraft hydraulic system's sensor went off, a source from the region's emergency services told Sputnik on Monday.

"The plane made a safe landing in the Sheremetyevo airport at 17:17 Moscow time [14:17 GMT]," the source said.

There were 154 people aboard the plane, according to him.

