Boeing Lands In Sheremetyevo Airport Following Hydraulic Warning Sensor Going Off
Mon 04th November 2019 | 08:47 PM
A Boeing 737 flying from Frankfurt to Moscow has safely landed in Sheremetyevo international airport after an aircraft hydraulic system's sensor went off, a source from the region's emergency services told Sputnik on Monday
"The plane made a safe landing in the Sheremetyevo airport at 17:17 Moscow time [14:17 GMT]," the source said.
There were 154 people aboard the plane, according to him.