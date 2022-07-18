UrduPoint.com

Boeing Lands Vast Delta MAX Jets Deal As Farnborough Opens

Muhammad Irfan Published July 18, 2022 | 10:34 PM

Boeing lands vast Delta MAX jets deal as Farnborough opens

US aerospace giant Boeing on Monday fired the first shot in an orders battle with European rival Airbus at Farnborough airshow, clinching a $13.5-billion deal for 100 MAX planes from Delta Airlines in a huge vote of confidence for the crisis-hit jet -- and for the broader sector recovery from Covid

Farnborough, United Kingdom, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2022 ) :US aerospace giant Boeing on Monday fired the first shot in an orders battle with European rival Airbus at Farnborough airshow, clinching a $13.5-billion deal for 100 MAX planes from Delta Airlines in a huge vote of confidence for the crisis-hit jet -- and for the broader sector recovery from Covid.

The deal, announced on the first day of Farnborough amid a sweltering heatwave, marks a huge turnaround for the MAX jet which had suffered two deadly crashes in 2018 and 2019.

Outgoing British Prime Minister Boris Johnson meanwhile opened the prestigious five-day event as the aviation sector plots post-Covid recovery.

US carrier Delta lodged its first-ever order for medium-haul MAX 10 aircraft, with options for 30 more of the fuel-efficient planes as it seeks to replace its ageing fleet and cut emissions.

Boeing revealed also that Japanese airline ANA had agreed to purchase 20 of its smaller MAX 8 jets -- worth $2.4 billion -- plus two 777-8 freight planes.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Vote 2018 2019 Event From Billion

Recent Stories

Seven held for possessing illegal weapons

Seven held for possessing illegal weapons

5 minutes ago
 Tennis: Gstaad ATP results

Tennis: Gstaad ATP results

5 minutes ago
 Old-style scoreboard charm as Zimbabwe blast into ..

Old-style scoreboard charm as Zimbabwe blast into T20 World Cup

5 minutes ago
 Legendary Ghazal singer Mehdi Hassan remembered

Legendary Ghazal singer Mehdi Hassan remembered

5 minutes ago
 SSP reshuffle police officials posted at 3 police ..

SSP reshuffle police officials posted at 3 police stations on complaint of famil ..

1 hour ago
 US to Build Talent Pipeline for 700,000 Cybersecur ..

US to Build Talent Pipeline for 700,000 Cybersecurity Jobs - White House

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.