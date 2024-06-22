Boeing May Avoid Criminal Charges Over Violations: Report
Umer Jamshaid Published June 22, 2024 | 09:30 AM
New York, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2024) The US Department of Justice is considering a deal with Boeing that would avoid criminal prosecution of the aerospace giant but may appoint a Federal supervisor to oversee company progress on safety improvements, The New York Times reported Friday.
People familiar with the discussions told the daily that the terms of the possible alternative settlement, known as a deferred prosecution agreement, or DPA, are still subject to change.
A DOJ official involved in the case, Glenn Leon, chief of the fraud section criminal division, said in an email to a civil party lawyer seen by AFP that the department "has not made a decision" on the path it will take with respect to Boeing.
The DOJ is determining its next steps after concluding in May that Boeing could be prosecuted for violating a criminal settlement following two fatal 737 MAX crashes in 2018 and 2019 which claimed 346 lives.
But the Times, citing sources familiar with the discussions, reported that after substantial internal debate, Justice officials "appear to have concluded that prosecuting Boeing would be too legally risky."
Officials also reportedly believe that the appointment of a watchdog would be "a quicker, more efficient way" to ensure safety and quality control improvements are made, the newspaper said.
Last month, the DOJ told the judge in the case it would give its decision no later than July 7.
The DOJ's Leon emailed Paul Cassell, a lawyer for families in the criminal case against Boeing, saying the Times reporting "was simply not correct."
Boeing did not respond to AFP requests for reaction.
