Boeing Names Safety Committee Members, Votes To Re-Examine Flight Deck Design - Statement

Sumaira FH 8 hours ago Wed 25th September 2019 | 11:33 PM

Boeing Names Safety Committee Members, Votes to Re-Examine Flight Deck Design - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th September, 2019) US aerospace giant Boeing named members of an Aerospace Safety Committee formed to prevent a recurrence of two passenger airline crashes that killed a combined 246 passengers and crew, the company said in a press release on Wednesday.

Retired Admiral and former Vice Chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff Edmund Giambastiani, Jr., will chair the panel, which will also include two members of Boeing's board of directors, the release said.

"The [Aerospace Safety] Committee's Primary responsibility is to oversee and ensure the safe design, development, manufacture, production, operation, maintenance and delivery of the company's aerospace products and services," the release said.

Boeing's board of directors approved the Aerospace Safety Committee's creation in August.

Boeing's board also voted on Wednesday to re-examine flight deck design and operation and to upgrade pilot training, the release said.

Two crashes of Boeing 737 Max 8 aircraft killed 246 passengers and crew, in Indonesia in October 2018 and Ethiopia last March.

In both cases, pilots were unable to turn off a newly developed automatic stabilization system that forced the planes to the ground shortly after takeoff. Investigators have since cited insufficient pilot training as one cause of the crashes.

