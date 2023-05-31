Boeing Opens New Supply Center For Military, Business Customers in Poland - Statement

Boeing announced in a release on Wednesday that it has opened a new major distribution complex in Poland to supply military and commercial customers, which will be its second largest base in Europe

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st May, 2023) Boeing announced in a release on Wednesday that it has opened a new major distribution complex in Poland to supply military and commercial customers, which will be its second largest base in Europe.

"A new Boeing Distribution Services site is now open at Panattoni Park Rzeszów Airport III," the release said. "The facility more than doubles the space for storing aircraft parts compared to the prior location and expands Boeing's presence in Poland's Aviation Valley, a unique industrial hub.

The new site enables advanced, customized shipping and packing processes for Boeing's partners, the release said.

The new facility "will improve delivery times to commercial and military customers, including airlines, original equipment manufacturers, and maintenance, repair and overhaul operations," the release added.

Boeing Distribution Services has operated in Poland since 2005 and supports more than 200 customers in the military and civil aerospace sectors, according to the release.