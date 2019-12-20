Boeing Partner Spirit AeroSystems Told to Halt Work on 737 MAX Jets - Statement

Aircraft components manufacturer Spirit AeroSystems said in a statement on Friday that Boeing has ordered it to suspend all production work on the 737 MAX jets beginning on January 1

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th December, 2019) Aircraft components manufacturer Spirit AeroSystems said in a statement on Friday that Boeing has ordered it to suspend all production work on the 737 MAX jets beginning on January 1.

"Boeing directed the company yesterday to stop all 737 MAX deliveries to Boeing effective Jan. 1, 2020, due to Boeing's announced temporary suspension of 737 MAX production," the statement said. "Accordingly, Spirit will suspend 737 MAX production beginning on Jan. 1."

Spirit AeroSystems said it will continue to communicate with Boeing regarding the timetable for resuming production of the 737 MAX aircraft.

The company has been making components for the 737 series of Boeing jets for more than 50 years and manufactured approximately 70 percent of the series' content.

Spirit AeroSystems delivered its 10,000th Boeing 737 ship-set - consisting of fuselage, pylon, wing leading edges, thrust reverser and engine nacelle - in February 2018.

The statement noted that revenue from 737 aircraft components represents more than half of Spirit AeroSystems' annual revenue and the suspension will have an adverse impact on Spirit's business, financial condition, results of operations and cash flows.

"Additional financial information related to the suspension will be provided in Spirit's fourth quarter/full year 2019 earnings release," the statement said.

On Monday, Boeing announced it was suspending production on the 737 MAX pending the ongoing evaluation by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) of the jet after two fatal crashes caused the FAA to ground the aircraft.