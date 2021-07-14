UrduPoint.com
Boeing Partners With US Sustainable Jet Fuel Producer In Bid To Cut Carbon Emissions

Wed 14th July 2021 | 10:24 PM

Boeing and the sustainable jet fuel producer SkyNRg former a partnership in a bid to expand global use of the alternative fuel that reduces emissions of carbon, the companies said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2021) Boeing and the sustainable jet fuel producer SkyNRg former a partnership in a bid to expand global use of the alternative fuel that reduces emissions of carbon, the companies said on Wednesday.

"Sustainable aviation fuels are safe, proven and offer the greatest potential to reduce our industry's carbon emissions in the near, medium and long term," Boeing Chief Sustainability Officer Chris Raymond said in a joint press release by the two companies.

The ultimate goal is to "decarbonize aerospace" while ensuring that "societal and economic benefits are available to people everywhere," Raymond added.

Boeing will also invest an unspecified amount in a SkyNRG fuel production project in the United States, for which Alaska Airlines is a previously announced partner, the release said.

SkyNRG said in a previous announcement with Alaska Airlines and microsoft that its fuel is created from waste oils and agricultural residues. The fuel reduces carbon emissions by about 75 percent compared with fossil-fuel-based jet fuel.

