Boeing Pays $2.5Bln Penalty For Hiding 737 Max Safety Data - Justice Dept.

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 23 seconds ago Fri 08th January 2021 | 02:30 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th January, 2021) Boeing will pay a $2.5 billion criminal penalty to settle charges it hid crucial data from Federal regulators while developing the company's crash-prone 737 Max aircraft, the Justice Department said in a press release.

"The criminal information charges the company with one count of conspiracy to defraud the United States," the release said Thursday. "Under the terms of the DPA (deferred prosecution agreement), Boeing will pay a total criminal monetary amount of over $2.5 billion."

Boeing will compensate the heirs, relatives, and legal beneficiaries of the 346 passengers who died in the Boeing 737 MAX crashes of Lion Air Flight 610 and Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302, the release said.

