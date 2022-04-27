UrduPoint.com

Boeing Pays $660Mln For Cost Overruns On New Air Force One President's Jet - Statement

Faizan Hashmi Published April 27, 2022 | 10:44 PM

Boeing has had to pay a two thirds of a billion dollars charge over cost overruns in the Air Force One presidential jet replacement program, also known as VC-25B, and another $367 million over extra costs on the T-7A Red Hawk training jet, the company acknowledged in its first quarter earnings statement for January through March 2022 on Wednesday

"The VC-25B program recorded a $660 million charge primarily driven by higher supplier costs, higher supplier costs, higher costs to finalize technical requirements and schedule delays," the company announced. "The T-7A Red Hawk program recorded $367 million in charges, primarily driven by ongoing supplier negotiations impacted by supply chain constraints, COVID-19 and inflationary pressures.

The Air Force One program's $660 million pre-tax charge means the program has in fact already exceeded its budget by about $1.1 billion, breaking Defense.com noted. That is more than a quarter of the $3.9 billion fixed price contract Boeing signed with the US Air Force in 2018, it added.

The news outlet said that the Air Force One Program has been plagued with problems and delays for at least two years. In April 2020 the company had to pay a $168 million charge which it said was caused by "engineering inefficiencies." A year later in May 2021, it had to acknowledge another $318 million charge.

Budget Company Price January March April May 2018 2020 (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion Million

