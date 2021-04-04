Boeing Plane Headed From Japan to Germany Makes Emergency Landing in Krasnoyarsk - Source

UrduPoint.com
Sun 04th April 2021 | 09:10 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th April, 2021) A Boeing plane en route from Tokyo to Frankfurt had to make an emergency landing in Russia's Krasnoyarsk on Sunday, a local emergencies source told Sputnik.

"According to preliminary information, the cause behind the [emergency] landing could be left engine failure," the source said.

According to the source, the Boeing B789/H aircraft successfully landed at the Yemelyanovo International Airport in Krasnoyarsk at 06:18 local time on Sunday (11:18 GMT on Saturday).

All passengers have safely exited the aircraft and are currently inside the airport building.

According to Sputnik sources, the passengers will resume their flight to Frankfurt within eight hours.

