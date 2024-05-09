Boeing Plane Leaves Runway In Senegal Injuring 11
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 09, 2024 | 08:10 PM
A Boeing passenger plane came off the runway during takeoff in Senegal early Thursday, injuring 11 people and shutting the international airport near the capital Dakar for almost 12 hours, management said
Dakar, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2024) A Boeing passenger plane came off the runway during takeoff in Senegal early Thursday, injuring 11 people and shutting the international airport near the capital Dakar for almost 12 hours, management said.
The B737/300 aircraft, an Air Senegal flight chartered by privately-owned Transair, was carrying 78 passengers and headed for the Malian capital Bamako, airport managers LAS said in a statement after the early hours drama left four passengers seriously hurt.
The jet "came off the runway during its takeoff phase" around one am (0100 GMT), said LAS, made up of Turkish group Limak, the publicly-owned airport operator AIBD and another Turkish entity, Summa.
Eleven people were injured, four of them seriously. Six other passengers were taken for medical check-ups inside the airport, LAS said.
The group said the airport at Diass, 50 kilometres (30 miles) from Dakar, had reopened shortly after midday.
"We inform you that Blaise Diagne international airport has reopened. Airport operations have resumed as normal," LAS stated.
The aircraft was "immobilised" away from the runway and an emergency plan triggered by airport authorities as soon as they were alerted, the group said.
Online images showed a large hole in the left engine and the wing covered in firefighting foam.
"The exact circumstances of the incident remain to be determined, but an investigation is already under way to establish the reasons" why the aircraft left the runway.
"Aviation specialists along with representatives of the airline concerned are on site to examine closely the airline log data and interview crew members," LAS said.
Recent Stories
Boeing passenger plane exits runway in Senegal injuring 11
PML-N ulema wing stresses punishment to May-9 culprits
No reprieve for perpetrators of May 9 arson attacks: PM
Punjab governor terms May 9 dark chapter in country’s history
Nadal squeezes past qualifier Bergs in Rome opener
Federal Minister for Economic Affairs, Ahad Khan Cheema chairs meeting with EDCF ..
Jinnah House attack: ATC grants bail to 7 accused
Under women empowerment plan, 1,600 lady cops recruited: IGP
All possible relief being provided to police personnel
IG Punjab provides house to family of another martyr
Commissioner Sukkur distributes gifts, flowers among thalassemia patients
Pakistan eyes green energy, technology cooperation with China in CPEC 2nd phase
More Stories From World
-
Boeing passenger plane exits runway in Senegal injuring 115 minutes ago
-
Pakistan eyes green energy, technology cooperation with China in CPEC 2nd phase10 minutes ago
-
Charities warns Italy's ban on NGO planes risks lives10 minutes ago
-
Israel hits Rafah despite US warning on arms transfers9 minutes ago
-
Israel says Biden threat to stop arms 'very disappointing'9 minutes ago
-
Marquez eyes French MotoGP victory but plays down title talk2 hours ago
-
Football: French Ligue 1 table2 hours ago
-
Football: French Ligue 1 table3 hours ago
-
Spanish court shelves Shakira tax fraud case3 hours ago
-
North Africa football fans use stadium freedoms to back Palestinians4 hours ago
-
Rafah struck after Biden warning on arms transfers4 hours ago
-
In Catalonia, a high stakes vote for Spain PM, Puigdemont4 hours ago