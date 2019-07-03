Boeing Pledges $100Mln Support Families, Communities Affected by 737 Max Plane Crashes

Boeing will support the families and communities affected by the two deadly crashes of its 737 Max aircraft through an initial $100 million, multi-year investment, the company said in a press release on Wednesday

"Boeing [NYSE: BA] announced $100 million in funds to address family and community needs of those affected by the tragic accidents of Lion Air Flight 610 and Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302," the release said.

Boeing explained that the funds will support education, hardship and living expenses for families impacted by the accidents, but will also be used for community programs and economic development in impacted communities.

The aircraft manufacturer said it will partner with local government and nonprofit organizations to address these needs.

Boeing President and CEO Dennis Muilenburg said in the release the company is sorry for the tragic loss of lives in both accidents.

"The families and loved ones of those on board have our deepest sympathies, and we hope this initial outreach can help bring them comfort," Muilenburg said.

Two Boeing 737 Max aircraft crashed within six months of each other - the first in Indonesia in October 2018 and the second in Ethiopia in March. After the second tragedy, world aviation authorities and carriers either suspended flights of all 737 Max series aircraft or closed their airspace to them.

The investigations into the incidents are underway, but experts say the aircraft's Maneuvering Characteristics Augmentation System is the reason for the crashes. Boeing said it was addressing these issues and had updated the pilot training program.