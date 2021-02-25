Boeing Predicts Over 2,600 Aircraft Sales in Latin America, Caribbean in Next 20 Years

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th February, 2021) Boeing on Wednesday forecasted a brisk rebound in global airline traffic and aircraft sales, especially in Latin America and the Caribbean, once the coronavirus pandemic fades.

"Through 2039, passenger traffic across the region is projected to grow 5.1% annually, with airplane fleet expanding 3.5% annually as airlines improve utilization and manage higher load factors," the company said in its 2020 Commercial Market Outlook (CMO).

The report projected that the number of people traveling within South America will overtake the traffic flows between Central and North America.

Globally, Boeing projected the need for 43,110 new commercial airplanes and the demand for aftermarket services of $9 trillion over the next two decades.

Even the near-term impact of COVID-19 is not entirely negative, given the prospect that the slowdown in passenger traffic will prompt airlines to accelerate plans to replace old aircraft, Boeing said.