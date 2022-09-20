UrduPoint.com

Boeing Projects Middle East Demand For Airliners, Cargo Carriers To Double - Release

Umer Jamshaid Published September 20, 2022 | 04:30 AM

Boeing Projects Middle East Demand for Airliners, Cargo Carriers to Double - Release

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th September, 2022) Demand for commercial airliners and cargo planes across the middle East will double in the next 20 years, creating a market for 3,000 more aircraft worth $765 million, Boeing announced in a press release.

"Boeing said today that the region's passenger traffic and commercial fleet are projected to more than double over the next two decades," the release said on Monday. "The company announced its estimate in the 2022 Boeing Commercial Market Outlook (CMO), a forecast of 20-year demand."

Now that Middle Eastern carriers have successfully managed through challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, the region's fleet is forecast to expand to 3,400 airplanes to serve fast-growing passenger traffic as well as cargo demand, the release said.

"The Middle East region, a popular connection point for international travelers and trade, is also growing as a starting point and destination for business and leisure passengers," the release added.

The region also will require 202,000 new aviation personnel, including 53,000 pilots, 50,000 technicians and 99,000 cabin crew members in the next 20 years, according to Boeing's 2022 Pilot and Technician Outlook, according to the release.

Related Topics

Business Company Traffic Middle East Market Million

Recent Stories

FBR chairman ensures IWCCI for facilitating women ..

FBR chairman ensures IWCCI for facilitating women entrepreneurs in tax complianc ..

4 hours ago
 Blinken, Yemen Leadership Council Head Discuss Ext ..

Blinken, Yemen Leadership Council Head Discuss Extending UN-Mediated Truce - Sta ..

4 hours ago
 Brazil reports more Amazon fires so far this year ..

Brazil reports more Amazon fires so far this year than all of 2021

4 hours ago
 Messi strikes early to keep PSG top in Ligue 1

Messi strikes early to keep PSG top in Ligue 1

4 hours ago
 Borrell Sees Ukrainian Conflict as 'Good Occasion' ..

Borrell Sees Ukrainian Conflict as 'Good Occasion' for Enhancing EU-Latin Americ ..

4 hours ago
 Maulana Fazlur Rehman visits rain, flood affected ..

Maulana Fazlur Rehman visits rain, flood affected areas of Sindh

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.