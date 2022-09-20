Boeing Projects Middle East Demand for Airliners, Cargo Carriers to Double - Release

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th September, 2022) Demand for commercial airliners and cargo planes across the middle East will double in the next 20 years, creating a market for 3,000 more aircraft worth $765 million, Boeing announced in a press release.

"Boeing said today that the region's passenger traffic and commercial fleet are projected to more than double over the next two decades," the release said on Monday. "The company announced its estimate in the 2022 Boeing Commercial Market Outlook (CMO), a forecast of 20-year demand."

Now that Middle Eastern carriers have successfully managed through challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, the region's fleet is forecast to expand to 3,400 airplanes to serve fast-growing passenger traffic as well as cargo demand, the release said.

"The Middle East region, a popular connection point for international travelers and trade, is also growing as a starting point and destination for business and leisure passengers," the release added.

The region also will require 202,000 new aviation personnel, including 53,000 pilots, 50,000 technicians and 99,000 cabin crew members in the next 20 years, according to Boeing's 2022 Pilot and Technician Outlook, according to the release.