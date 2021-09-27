UrduPoint.com

Boeing Provides First Block III F/A-18 Fighter Jets To US Navy - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th September, 2021) Boeing has provided to the US Navy the first of the 78 contracted Block III F/A-18 Super Hornet fighter jets, the company said in a statement on Monday.

"Block III is the most advanced version of the Super Hornet and exceeds fourth-generation fighter capabilities," the statement said.

Block III provides the US Navy with additional capabilities, including advanced cockpit system and tools, which allow for increasing a pilot's situational awareness, the statement explained.

"Getting the first operational Block III in our hands is a great step forward in supporting our capability and readiness goals," US Navy F/A-18 Program Manager Capt. Jason� Denney said in the statement.

Boeing received a $4 billion contract on 61 single-seat and 17 two-seat Block III F/A-18 Super Hornets in March 2020, and the jet's first flight took place two months later, the statement added.

Boeing will continue to deliver Block III capabilities to the US Navy through the mid-2030s, according to the statement.

